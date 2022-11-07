All sectors should develop to achieve PM Modi's vision of becoming developed nation by 2047: MoS Kaushal Kishore

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore on Sunday said that all sectors including agriculture, health and technology should be developed to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Speaking during the Valedictory Session at the 15th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Expo here, he said new suggestions and thoughts were required to carry the urban transport sector forward.

Expressing satisfaction at the Programme being organized in Kochi, he said that the city was poised to make advancements in the sector with the coming of the Water Metro and other initiatives.

"...for the country to develop, it was essential that cities developed. This, in turn, will ensure that development spreads to rural areas...," said Kishore.

Elucidating on the initiatives being taken by the government on the occasion of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 'Amrit Kaal', the Union Minister said that the country is on the path to becoming 'Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat, Swastha Bharat.

"For achieving the Prime Minister's vision of becoming a developed country by 2047, it is essential that all sectors including agriculture, health and technology is developed," he said.

He hoped that the Conference had enabled discussions and interactions that had led to not only the sharing of innovations and experiences but also the generation of new ideas and knowledge.

"This would enable the country to become Aatma Nirbhar," Kishore further said.

He exhorted that it was the responsibility of all citizens to become a part of the process to become an Aatma Nirbhar, a developed country by 2047.

Kerala Transport Minister, Antony Raju; OSD (Urban Transport), Union Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Jaideep; Kerala Chief Secretary, Dr VP Joy and Senior Officials of the Central-State governments attended the closing ceremony of the conference.

Nine Sessions were held on Day 3 of the Conference on the theme - 'Future Mobility - Safe, Affordable, Accessible and Efficient'.

The Plenary Session on 'Urban Mobility-Vision 2047' was led by Jaideep and Loknath Behera, MD, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL).

Senior officials from the central and state Governments, policymakers, managing directors of metro rail companies, chief executives of transport undertakings, international experts, professionals, academicians and students participated in the three-day Event.

The Conference was organized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in collaboration with the Government of Kerala on the theme - 'Azadi@75-Sustainable Aatma Nirbhar Urban Mobility'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor