All three AAP MPs aware of issues of state, will raise them in Parliament, says Punjab CM

New Delhi, June 25 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday reached Parliament for the swearing-in ceremony of the three newly elected MPs of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said they are well aware of the issues of the state.

The MPs are Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Malvinder Singh Kang and Rajkumar Chabbewal, all elected from Punjab.

Addressing the media outside Parliament, Chief Minister Mann said that all "our three MPs are very experienced and intelligent. They are well aware of the issues of Punjab. They know how to get things done. Meet Hayer has been an MLA twice and a minister of many departments in the Punjab government."

Kang has been active in politics for a long time. He has been involved in social work since his time in student politics and has been working as the chief spokesperson of AAP in Punjab for the last two years, he added.

Mann also noted that Chabbewal has also been an MLA twice, and has done a lot of work for the common and poor people in his area. His experience will also come in handy in Parliament, he said.

He said all three MPs would raise their voice for Punjab's rights in Parliament and would put the issues of the common people of the state in Parliament. "Our MPs will also raise the issue of Punjab's pending funds in Parliament and will put pressure on the Central government to get them released as soon as possible," he said.

About Rs 10,000 crore of Punjab's Rural Development Fund (RDF), National Health Mission (NHM) and many other schemes are pending with the Central government, which has not released funds for many years, the Chief Minister added.

