All-women BSF rowing expedition flagged in by DG

Kolkata, Dec 24 The 2,500-km-long river rafting expedition by an all-women team of the Border Security Force (BSF) concluded at Diamond Harbour in West Bengal on Tuesday after being flagged in by Daljit Singh Chawdhary, BSF Director General (DG).

Twenty women border guards had set off from Gangotri on November 2 this year and reached Sagar Island -- where the Bhagirathi meets the sea -- on Sunday.

This was a joint expedition by the BSF and the National Mission for Clean Ganga.

"After offering prayers at the Kapil Muni Temple on Sagar Island, the team rowed back to Diamond Harbour where they were welcomed by the DG, BSF, and ADG, Eastern Command, BSF. This was an unprecedented expedition that lasted 53 days. The team spread the message of women empowerment and the need to keep the Ganga (Bhagirathi) clean at every village, town and city they passed," N.K. Pandey, the BSF spokesperson, South Bengal Frontier, said.

A short film on their journey was screened during the event, following which Chawdhary handed over BSF DG's Commendation Certificates and rolls to the participants and officers involved.

"During the journey, awareness programmes and rallies were organised in all the cities, towns and villages. Thousands of students and locals, including women, participated in them. These awareness programmes focused on promoting the mission of river conservation, social empowerment and the focus of communities on cleaning the river banks, ghats and surrounding areas," the spokesperson added.

"During this journey, quiz competitions and interactive sessions were organised, especially for the youth, to raise awareness about water conservation, pollution control and ecological importance of the river," he said.

Chawdhary, after interacting with team members and officers, stressed the importance of the expedition not only highlighting the need to keep the Ganga clean but also the role that women play in all fields, including the security of the country.

"The all-women Ganga River Rafting Expedition stands testimony to the unmatched courage and commitment of women border guards of BSF. This initiative not only encourages women but also strengthens our national objective of clean Ganga and environmental protection," the DG said.

