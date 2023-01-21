All you need to know about Republic Day 2023

Republic Day celebrates the adoption of India's Constitution on January 26, 1950. Every year, the celebrations in the nation's capital feature stunning military and cultural pageantry. In a spectacular display of military might, armed forces personnel march down Kartavya Marg (known as Rajpath). This year, India celebrates its 74th Republic Day.

WHO WILL BE THE CHIEF GUEST ON REPUBLIC DAY 2023?

Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the president of Egypt, will this time be India's chief guest on Republic Day in 2023, as both nations mark the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

The Republic Day parade will begin at 10 a.m. as scheduled. The parade marches along the Kartavya Path from Rashtrapati Bhawan to India Fate and then on to the Red Fort.

REPUBLIC DAY 2023: WHEN IS FLAG HOISTING?

On Republic Day 2023, the flag-hoisting ceremony is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. At 9:30 am, the parade will begin. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his customary trip to the Amar Jawan Jyoti. President Droupadi Murmu will later raise the flag.