Allahabad HC rejects anticipatory bail application of Atiq Ahmed's son Ali

By ANI | Published: March 3, 2023 12:22 AM 2023-03-03T00:22:07+5:30 2023-03-03T05:55:07+5:30

The Allahabad High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of Atiq Ahmed's son Ali alias Ali Ahmed in ...

Allahabad HC rejects anticipatory bail application of Atiq Ahmed's son Ali | Allahabad HC rejects anticipatory bail application of Atiq Ahmed's son Ali

Allahabad HC rejects anticipatory bail application of Atiq Ahmed's son Ali

Next

The Allahabad High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of Atiq Ahmed's son Ali alias Ali Ahmed in the case of demanding extortion of Rs five crores and murder.

Ahmed was booked for an attempt to murder and in the case of demanding extortion.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh gave this order after hearing the arguments.

The justice termed Ali Ahmed as "emerging mafia don"

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Ali ahmed Ali ahmed Allahabad High Court Dinesh Kumar Singh The allahabad high court Allahabad high