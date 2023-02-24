Allahabad HC seeks progress report from UP govt on probe into Kanpur Dehat deaths

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday sought a progress report from the Uttar Pradesh government while hearing a PIL filed in connection with the death of a woman and her daughter who were allegedly burnt to death during encroachment removal in Kanpur Dehat.

The court also sought an affidavit from the state Home Secretary in the matter. The court will hear the matter on March 16.

The order was passed by a division bench headed by Justice MK Gupta on a PIL filed by Avnish Kumar Pandey.

A petition has been filed demanding that the court intervenes in the investigation launched by the government and monitor it.

On behalf of the state government, the court was told that the government has taken immediate action after this incident. It was told that the officers have been suspended and an FIR has also been lodged against the culprits for murder and attempt to murder.

The court was told that along with the Special Investigation Team, the government has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and Rs 5 lakh has been given to the family of the deceased.

A 44-year-old woman and her daughter were killed after a fire broke out during an anti-encroachment drive at Marauli village of Kanpur Dehat region on Monday afternoon.

The family of the victims, however, alleged that officials engaged in carrying out the eviction drive had set the house on fire even as the woman and the daughter were inside.

Based on allegations, a case was registered against over a dozen people, including the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), the Station Officer (SHO) and Lekhpal (revenue officer).

"Based on the complaint of Shivam Dixit (victim's son), a case under IPC sections 302, 307, 429, 436, 323 and 34 has been registered against the accused," the police said.

According to reports, the demolition action was conducted by a team of district administration against "illegal encroachment".

Family members protested against the demolition drive and allegedly threatened to set themselves on fire to stop the action.

This led to a scuffle between family members and officials, and during the ruckus, a fire broke out and the entire house was gutted into fire.

There were four people inside the house at the time when the fire broke out, the exact cause of which was not clear.

"Two of them were killed, while others sustained burn injuries," officials said.

( With inputs from ANI )

