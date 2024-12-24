Allu Arjun's interrogation continues in theatre stampede case

Hyderabad, Dec 24 Tollywood actor Allu Arjun's interrogation in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case continued for more than two hours at Chikkadpally Police Station here on Tuesday.

Investigating officers were questioning the 'Pushpa' actor in the presence of his lawyer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Zone Akshansh Yadav was leading the police team questioning the actor. Assistant Commissioner of Police L. Ramesh Kumar and Inspector Raju Naik were also present during the questioning.

Amid tight security, the national award-winning actor reached Chikkadpally Police Station around 11 a.m.

On Monday, the police issued a notice to the actor, directing him to appear before them for further questioning.

Allu Arjun's father Allu Arvind, other family members and his lawyers also reached the police station.

A woman died and her son was critically injured in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4 during the premiere show of 'Puspha 2: The Rule'.

The theatre management, Allu Arjun and his team were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The Pushpa star, who is listed by police as accused number 11, was arrested on December 13. His statement was recorded at Chikkadpally Police Station and was later produced in a city court, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days. However, the same day the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail for four weeks.

The actor was released from Chanchalguda Jail the next day.

The fresh notice to Allu Arjun came amid reports that the police are planning to approach the High Court to cancel his interim bail.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand said on Sunday that the police would take the next step in the case after taking legal opinion.

The police chief on Sunday also released minute-to-minute CCTV footage of the incident at Sandhya Theatre to debunk Allu Arjun's claims.

The police compiled a 10-minute video to provide a clear account of what had transpired on December 4. Anand said the video was compiled after analysing 1,000 video clippings.

Allu Arjun was reportedly being questioned based on video evidence and statements made by him after his release from jail and also on December 21.

While speaking in the Assembly on December 21, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had come down heavily on Allu Arjun for visiting the theatre without police permission and conducting a "roadshow" even after the stampede claimed the life of a woman and critically injured her son.

Hours later, Allu Arjun addressed a press conference, terming the allegations false. The actor said he was hurt over his character assassination.

However, the police came out with CCTV footage to debunk the actor's claims.

