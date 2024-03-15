"Almost Every Political Party Got Money in Electoral Bonds Except AIMIM," Says Asaduddin Owaisi

The Supreme Court declared the Electoral Bond Act illegal and a violation of freedom of expression. As a result, the Electoral Bonds Act passed by the Modi government has been revoked. Additionally, political parties have been instructed to disclose the amounts of funds received through Electoral Bonds up to now.

In compliance, SBI has disclosed the names and amounts of Electoral bonds, as well as the companies that provided these bonds to political parties. Most major political parties have received these bonds to varying degrees. However, MP Owaisi Asaduddin stated that the AIMIM party did not receive any bonds.

Asaduddin Owaisi disclosed details about the funds received by political parties via Electoral Bonds during a public gathering. Currently, BJP has amassed approximately Rs 6,000 crores through Electoral Bonds, Mamata Banerjee's TMC received Rs 1610 crores, Congress obtained Rs 1422 crores, and various other political parties were mentioned during the meeting.

Notably, a lottery company procured bonds worth Rs. 1300 crores and distributed them among these political entities. Furthermore, certain pharmaceutical firms also contributed nearly Rs 600 crores. Of note, one of these companies reported a profit of 27 crores, yet allocated bonds worth 400 crores to political parties. Asaduddin Owaisi raised the question: If the company's profit is 27 crores, where did the 400 crores originate from? Additionally, significant donations were received by all major political parties. Nevertheless, Owaisi clarified that the AIMIM party has not received any bonds nor a single rupee in donations.

Not a single bond was given to the AIMIM party. All other political parties have got funds worth crores of rupees through these bonds. Still, Asaduddin Owaisi has commented on Electoral Bonds saying that AIMIM is BJP's B team.

940 crores paid by the blacklisted company - Avhad

Megha Engineering was awarded the contract to build the road from Borivali to Thane through the mountains. The cost of this contract was 14 thousand 400 crore rupees. In return, Megha Engineering bought Electrol bonds worth Rs 940 crore. This has become an easy way for corruption. If you want to get a contract or buy a bond, this government has presented this simple math. The price of one kilometer of Borivali to Thane Road is such that no one in the world pays. As if this road is going to be covered with gold, Jitendra Awad has targeted the Modi government.

Meanwhile, political parties have received billions of funds through Electoral Bonds, among which the Bharatiya Janata Party is at the forefront. BJP has received funds of Rs 6,605 crores and Congress has received funds of Rs 3146 crores. Now, the opposition has targeted the BJP over this electoral bond fund.