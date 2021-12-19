'Am happy people voted peacefully', CM Mamata Banerjee after casting vote in Kolkata civic polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that she was happy that the people voted peacefully during the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Elections.

"Voter turnout recorded till now is over 50 per cent. I am happy people voted peacefully. Kolkata Police is carrying out its duties efficiently," Mamata Banerjee told reporters after casting her vote at the Mitra institute in Bhowanipore along with her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expressed dissatisfaction over the security provided during the civic polls and said that the State Election Commission will be held responsible for "any untoward incidence".

Earlier today, a crude bomb was hurled outside a polling booth injuring a voter. The incident took place outside Taki Boys School in ward 36 of North Kolkata.

According to Kolkata Police sources, one Congress worker has been detained in connection with the crude bomb explosion. The man was identified by analyzing CCTV footage, police said.

The BJP in a letter to the State Election Commission said: "In front of a booth in Khanna cinema, bombs were thrown leaving a mark on the road."

The party also apprised the Commission on the Calcutta High Court order to bring 100 per cent of booths under the CCTV coverage alleging that the lenses of many cameras had been covered.

The BJP had been seeking deployment of Central Forces for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections in the state.

In a letter to the state election commission, the West Bengal BJP wrote, "We remind you that on more than one occasion when we approached you for asking for CAPF and expressed confidence in Kolkata Police, we had expressed our reservations and cautioned you that if any untoward incidence happens, the Commission will be held responsible."

Polling was held at 4,959 polling booths in all 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) amid tight security and with COVID-19 protocols.

The counting of votes is scheduled on December 21.

( With inputs from ANI )

