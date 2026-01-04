Ama bus accident: Odisha CM announces Rs 4 Lakh solatium, orders safety review

Bhubaneswar, Jan 4 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the death of an auto-rickshaw driver in a collision involving an 'Ama Bus', the state-owned public transport service operating in selected urban areas, at Rupali Square in Bhubaneswar.

According to the statement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), conveying his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the Chief Minister announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

He also wished a speedy recovery to the girl student who was injured in the accident.

Expressing serious concern over the recurring accidents involving 'Ama Bus' services, the Chief Minister directed the Transport Department to take effective measures in coordination with the CRUT to address the issue and improve road safety.

Emphasising the need to enhance the skills of 'Ama Bus' drivers, the Chief Minister instructed that regular training programmes be conducted. He stressed that such training should focus not only on driving skills but also on the physical and mental health of drivers.

He further suggested incorporating modules aimed at developing a sense of sensitivity and responsibility among drivers.

The Chief Minister also directed Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) to conduct regular fitness checks of 'Ama Bus' vehicles.

He instructed the Commerce and Transport Department to form a dedicated squad to carry out systematic bus fitness inspections.

To prevent the recurrence of such unfortunate incidents, the Chief Minister advised the Commerce and Transport Department to undertake regular reviews and take sustained steps to bring about tangible improvements in the overall situation.

Notably, a speeding 'Ama Bus' ran over an auto-rickshaw that was waiting at a red signal at the Rupali Square traffic junction on Saturday afternoon, killing the auto-rickshaw driver, Bishnu Patra (60), and injuring three passengers, including a girl student.

