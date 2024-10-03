Amar Singh Quits AAP and Joins Congress Ahead of Haryana Assembly Polls

Amar Singh, who was previously the AAP candidate for the reserved Nilokheri seat, has switched to Congress just ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections. He stated that Congress is the only party capable of challenging the BJP, which he criticized for its treatment of farmers, women, Dalits, and minorities. Congress confirmed his joining, with Pratap Singh Bajwa, the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, welcoming him.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), part of the INDIA coalition, is contesting the Haryana elections on its own after failed alliance negotiations with Congress last month. Singh's departure represents another blow for AAP in Haryana, following Pravesh Mehta's recent switch to the BJP on September 28. Mehta made his move in Faridabad, alongside Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar and prominent leader Vipul Goel.