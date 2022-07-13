Amarnath Yatra: Charri Mubarak taken for 'Bhoomi Pujan' to Pahalgam

Srinagar, July 13 As per practice, the "Charri Mubarak" (holy mace of Lord Shiva) was carried to Pahalgam on Wednesday for the traditional 'Bhoomi Pujan', 'Navgrah Pujan', and 'Dhawajarohan' ceremonies amid the Amarnath Yatra.

As per age-old tradition, the special rituals, led by Mahant Deepindra Giri, were conducted in presence of sadhus and devotees.

Adequate arrangements were put in place by the district administration for smooth conduct of the ceremonies.

The Charri Mubarak was also taken to the historical Martand Sun Temple Mattan and similar rituals were performed there.

