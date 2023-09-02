Amazon employee murder: fifth accused, member of Maya gang arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 2 Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a fifth accused, an associate of Maya gang, in connection with the murder of Amazon senior manager by assailants in Bhajanpura area of the national capital, an official said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Adnan a.k.a Don.

Earlier on Friday, police had arrested Sohail, alias Bawarchi, and Jubair, alias Kasawra, near Burari (Delhi) while they were trying to escape to Punjab.

Police had arrested Bilal Gani, alias Mallu, a resident of Subhash Mohalla, Bhajanpura, from near Signature Bridge at about 2:00 a.m. on Thursday while Mohd Sameer a.k.a Maya was arrested by the Special Cell and later handed over to local police for further investigation same day.

According to the investigators, Harpreet Gill (36), a senior manager with Amazon, was shot dead from a close range, while his relative Govind Singh (32) received bullet injuries, as a fallout of a road rage on Tuesday night.

Govind Singh is being treated for a gunshot injury to his head and has been discharged from the hospital. “He is recuperating in his home. His condition is stable. He has been cooperating in the investigation of this case,” said the official.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that this gang of budding/teenager criminals is active in North-Eastern parts of Delhi, who fired upon innocent people without any reason, just to assert their dominance in the area and to gain notoriety in the eyes of desperate Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.

“Even before committing the crimes, this gang used to come live on Instagram and bragged about their plans to commit future crimes. Their Instagram IDs are also suffixed with 302 & 307 i.e. sections for murder and attempt to murder in Indian Penal Code. The gang members were inspired by a negative film character “Maya Bhai” of a bollywood movie ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’,” said the Special CP.

“Earlier, in February this year, a team of Crime Branch had apprehended a 17-year-old juvenile in conflict with the law of Maya Gang, who was wanted in four criminal cases including attempt to murder, robbery and dacoity with recovery of one robbed scooty,” said the Special CP.

The Special CP further said that Adnan (23), a resident of Subhash Mohalla, Bhajanpura, was apprehended from Sadar Bazar.

As per the police, the incident occurred at 11:37 p.m. on Tuesday in Bhajanpura, and the PCR call was received at 11:53 p.m.

Upon reaching the spot, the police found that Harpreet and Govind were going on a bike when five youths on a scooty and a bike intercepted them near Gali No. 8/4.

"The assailants opened unprovoked fire before fleeing from the spot," said a senior police officer.

Harpreet, who was recently promoted as a senior manager in Amazon and was to move to Benglauru, suffered a gunshot injury on his head and was declared brought dead at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

"Govind also sustained a bullet wound and was referred to the LNJP Hospital for further treatment," said the officer.

During interrogation, Bilal revealed that he, along with his four other friends -- Maya, Sohail, Junaid and Adnan -- were partying at Maya’s house in North Ghonda, Bhajanpura.

“At around 10:30 p.m., all five of them decided to go for a ride, with Maya carrying a pistol. The group navigated through the narrow lanes of Bhajanpura, making several stops before eventually entering Gali No. 8/4, Subhash Vihar,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), Joy N.

Tirkey.

This alley was so narrow that two motorcycles couldn't pass each other without one having to yield and move to the side. Coincidentally, Harpreet and Govind were coming from the opposite direction of the same alley.

“Both parties insisted that the other should stop and make way. Bilal and his associates responded aggressively, with Junaid getting off the two-wheeler to slap Govind. When Govind and Harpreet attempted to confront the youths, Maya fired shots from a close range, hitting both Harpreet and

Govind,” the DCP said.

--IANS

