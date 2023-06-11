Ambubachi Mela in Assam to begin on June 22

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 11 : Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on Sunday announced that the annual Ambubachi Mela in Guwahati will commence on June 22 and that the state government has made all necessary preparations to make it a success.

"We have tried to provide facilities to the devotees who take part in the annual Ambubachi Mela and the state Tourism department and other departments of the state government get associated with it. This year's Ambubachi Mela will begin on June 22," said Jayanta Malla Baruah.

The Assam Tourism Minister also said that the worshippers would not be able to access the Nilachal on foot after 9 pm and the doors for the darshan would be closed from 9 pm to 5 am for cleaning and other management work.

"We have decided that the devotees will not be allowed to enter the Nilachal on foot after 9 pm and it will be closed from 9 pm to 5 am for cleaning and other management work," Baruah said.

There will be no special darshan (VIP, VVIP) after opening the door of the temple on June 26. All arrangements have been made for the Ambubachi Mela," added the Assam Tourism Minister.

Himadri Sarma, priest of Kamakhya temple said that the Ambubachi Mela's Pravritti would be performed on June 22.

"This year's Ambubachi Mela's Pravritti will be performed at 2-30 am on June 22 and after Pravritti the main door of the temple will be closed for three days and three nights, said the priest.

The Ambubachi Mela's Nivritti will be performed on June 26. All rituals and puja will be performed after Nivritti, added Himadri Sarma.

The Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, is one of the oldest and most revered Tantric practice places dedicated to the goddess Kamakhya.

The temple is the centre of the Kulachara Tantra Marga and the site of the Ambubachi Mela, an annual event that celebrates the menstruation of the goddess.

The Ambubachi Mela is an annual Hindu mela (fair) held at Kamakhya Temple and it is the celebration of the yearly menstruation course of goddess Maa Kamakhya.

Kamakhya Temple located atop Nilachal Hills is one of 51 Shaktipeeths in the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor