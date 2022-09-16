AMC-run medical college to be named after PM Modi ahead of his 72nd birthday

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), in its standing committee meeting Thursday, approved the renaming of the civic body-run medical college as ‘Narendra Modi Medical College’. The college is affiliated to Sheth LG General Hospital run by the civic body.The proposal to rename the college was sent by the executive committee of AMC-MET on September 14 and a resolution was passed to this effect. This is the second public facility in the city named after Modi—Motera’s Sardar Patel stadium was the first.

The college, inaugurated in 2009 by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi with 150 MBBS seats, now stands at 200 seats for the undergraduate degree.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his birthday on September 17, will release cheetahs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced to organise various programmes under “Seva Pakhwada” across the country from 17 September to October 2 to mark PM Modi’s birthday.