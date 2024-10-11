Amethi: Man Electrocuted to Death While Fixing Light at Durga Puja Pandal

A 28-year-old man was fatally electrocuted while repairing a light at a Durga Puja pandal in Pure Tiwari village, Munshiganj, Amethi, police reported. The incident occurred late Thursday night. Dhruv Raj Yadav, a resident of Sapaha Naurepur and employed at a lighthouse, accidentally came into contact with a live wire while fixing a halogen light at the pandal. Bystanders rushed him to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival. The body has been sent for postmortem examination.

Maha Saptami, also known as Navpatrika Puja, is a significant day in the Hindu festival of Durga Puja. Celebrated on 10th October 2024, this festival holds immense cultural and religious importance. It falls on a Thursday this year. The day is marked by unique rituals and traditions that honour Goddess Durga and Lord Ganesha.

On Maha Saptami, nine plants, including a branch of the Bilva tree, are worshipped as Navpatrika. This ritual symbolises the invocation of Goddess Durga in these plants. The Navpatrika is purified through Abhishekam and adorned with red or orange cloth. It is then placed next to the idol of Goddess Durga. Maha Saptami is celebrated as a symbol of the victory of good over evil. According to legend, Mahishasura, a demonic buffalo king, was granted invincibility by Lord Brahma. He became a threat to the world and the three lokas. To defeat him, Goddess Durga emerged from the collective energies of the gods.

