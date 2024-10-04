Amethi Shocker: Family of Four, Including Two Young Daughters, Shot Dead At Their Rented Home

A tragic incident unfolded in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, where a family of four, including a one-year-old infant and a six-year-old girl, was shot dead in their home. The attack occurred amidst heightened police presence due to a local fair that drew large crowds. According to authorities, unidentified assailants broke into the residence of Sunil, a 35-year-old government school teacher, and his wife, Poonam, 32, before fatally shooting them and their two daughters. The family resided in a rented house near the Bhavani Nagar roundabout. Police recovered nine shell casings and one live cartridge from the scene.

Amethi Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar Singh stated that Sunil, originally from Raebareli, was assigned to a government school in Panhauna. Initial investigations revealed that the family had previously lodged a complaint against an individual named Chandan Verma under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, for eve teasing. Authorities are exploring whether there is a connection between this complaint and the tragic murders.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences and condemned the incident, promising that those responsible will face stringent legal action. In a post on X in Hindi, he stated, “The incident that occurred in Amethi district today is highly condemnable and unforgivable. My condolences are with the bereaved families. In this hour of grief, the UP government stands with the victim’s family. The culprits of this incident will not be spared at any cost; strict legal action will be taken against them.”



