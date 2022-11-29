Amid backlash after sharing stage with history sheeter Silent Sunil, BJP leader refuted rumours of him joining the party

Setting aside the rumors of wanted rowdy and history-sheeter Silent Sunil joining the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday said that there is no chance for Silent Sunil to join BJP.

"There are no chances of Silent Sunil joining the party," he said.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said an explanation would be sought from the leaders who participated in the program organised by underworld criminal Silent Sunil.

"I am getting information about the participation of some party leaders in the program organized by Silent Sunil in Bengaluru city. An explanation will be sought from the leaders who participated in the program," said Nalin Kumar Kateel.

He further suggested that party leaders should ensure such incidents do not happen in the future and all issues should be brought to the attention of the party.

"The party will not tolerate extremists, supporters of terrorist activities and those with criminal backgrounds under any circumstances," said Nalin Kumar Kateel.

A blood donation camp organised by MK Sunil Kumar (silent Sunil) wanted rowdy and history-sheeter has raised controversy for BJP as Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan, BJP youth wing president Tejaswi Surya and MLA Uday B Garudachar participated in the event.

Meanwhile, Congress in a series of tweets hit out at BJP for supporting a wanted rowdy criminal.

"All the wanted criminals are now wanted by the BJP! The @BJP4Karnataka office is now a distraction for rowdies by keeping rowdy sheeters at bay and joining the party. BJP is now ready to adopt another rowdy fighter Ravi into the party!" Congress Tweeted.

Taking a dig at BJP the Congress party said that earlier there were white-collar rowdies in BJP, now there are real rowdies.

"Earlier there were white collar rowdies in BJP, now there are real rowdies. Dawood Ibrahim, an underworld criminal, may join the BJP and become a saint!," Congress Tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor