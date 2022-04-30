Amid coal crisis in country, Coal laden train derails in UP

Due to severe shortage of coal in the country, the Railways had canceled hundreds of passenger trains on the orders of the Center and started transporting coal freight trains. However, today in Uttar Pradesh, a coal-laden freight train overturned and caused a major accident. This is likely to exacerbate the coal shortage in the states along the route. This freight train was going from Kanpur to Delhi. The train derailed near New Ekdil station this morning and 12 wagons overturned.

Railways had canceled more than 600 passenger trains to speed up the supply of coal to various places across the country. Railway tracks are also being used for special freight trains. Officials went to the scene and declined to give further details. This is not the first accident on the DFC route. A freight train had derailed in August last year.