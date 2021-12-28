Amid corona crisis NCERT plans to 'lighten' the syllabus

Amid the crises of corona many students faced difficulties throughout the year in studies and in order to lighten up the pressure and struggle the National Council of Education and Research (NCERT) has decided to ease the syllabus of textbooks for all the clases for 2022-2023 sessions.

The new textbook are likely to be ready by the March end. The NCERT has decided to rationalise the textbook syllabus for next year, the content department which includes internals and externals are likely to submit new rationalised syllabus till Tuesday, 28th December.

The letter is also issued by NCERT director Sridhar Srivastav, which states all the departments have to “submit the proposed content to be rationalised by December 28, 2021 positively to the department of curriculum studies and development”. The director also stated that by this January the changes in textbooks need to be published and sent for printing.

The NCERT has also set the deadline for finalisation of the school curriculum, which is till August 2022, the council has also set the deadline for states complete the district level consultations, by February 2022.

The new textbooks are likely to be introduced in 2023-24 academic session.