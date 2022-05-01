Amid heat wave, Centre sends public health advisory to states/ UT

Centre has asked all States and Union Territories to disseminate guideline document on heat related illnesses to all districts for effective management of cases of heat wave. In a letter to Chief Secretaries of States and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said Seasonal and Monthly Outlook from Indian Meteorological Department for March to May this year predicts above normal maximum temperatures over many areas of the country and much higher temperatures in Central, Western and Northern regions. Temperatures have already touched 46 degree Celsius at some places and deviation up to 6 degree Celsius from expected normal temperatures have also been reported.

The Health Secretary asked States and UTs to continue efforts on sensitization and capacity building of medical officers, health staff, grass-root level workers on heat illness, its early recognition and management. He said health facility preparedness must be reviewed for availability of adequate quantities of essential medicines, I.V. fluids, ice packs, ORS and all necessary equipment. States must also ensure availability of sufficient drinking water at all Health Facilities and continued functioning of cooling appliances in critical areas. Health Facilities must increase resilience to extreme heat by taking measures such as arranging uninterrupted electricity for constant functioning of cooling appliances, and installation of solar panels.

