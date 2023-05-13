Amid Karnataka assembly poll results, Congress shares video, says: "I'm unstoppable today"

New Delhi [India], May 13 : As the counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections gave a clear edge to the Congress, the grand old party on Saturday shared a video featuring Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"I'm invincible. I'm so confident. Yeah, I'm unstoppable today," the Congress said in a Tweet.

https://twitter.com/INCIndia/status/1657221192741441537

As per the latest trends, the Congress party crossed the halfway mark in the 224-member Assembly seats.

The party is maintaining almost a seven per cent lead over the BJP in vote share.

The counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security across the state.

There were celebrations at Congress headquarters in Delhi.

Former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy visited a temple in Bengaluru amid the counting of votes for Karnataka polls. He is leading from Channapatna assembly constituency.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited a Lord Hanuman temple in Shimla.

The fiercely contested election that saw high-pitch campaigns from the political parties is crucial for both BJP and Congress.

