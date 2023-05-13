Amid Karnataka assembly poll results, Congress shares video, says: "I'm unstoppable today"
By ANI | Published: May 13, 2023 07:18 PM 2023-05-13T19:18:28+5:30 2023-05-13T19:20:02+5:30
New Delhi [India], May 13 : As the counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections gave a clear edge to the Congress, the grand old party on Saturday shared a video featuring Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.
"I'm invincible. I'm so confident. Yeah, I'm unstoppable today," the Congress said in a Tweet.
https://twitter.com/INCIndia/status/1657221192741441537
As per the latest trends, the Congress party crossed the halfway mark in the 224-member Assembly seats.
The party is maintaining almost a seven per cent lead over the BJP in vote share.
The counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security across the state.
There were celebrations at Congress headquarters in Delhi.
Former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy visited a temple in Bengaluru amid the counting of votes for Karnataka polls. He is leading from Channapatna assembly constituency.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited a Lord Hanuman temple in Shimla.
The fiercely contested election that saw high-pitch campaigns from the political parties is crucial for both BJP and Congress.
