Amid row over Karnataka job reservation Bill, Andhra invites IT firm to relocate

Amaravati, July 17 With NASSCOM expressing disappointment over a Bill passed by the Karnataka Cabinet to reserve jobs for locals in private industries, Andhra Pradesh’s Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, invited investors to relocate their businesses.

The Karnataka Cabinet on Tuesday approved a draft legislation setting aside 50 per cent of managerial roles and 75 per cent of non-managerial roles for local candidates in industries, factories, and other commercial establishments.

However, facing a severe backlash, the Congress government in Karnataka on Wednesday decided to put the Bill on hold.

Nara Lokesh on Wednesday took to X to invite investors after the apex body of the IT sector, NASSCOM, voiced its disappointment and expressed concern over the passage of the Karnataka State Employment of Local Industries Factories Establishment Act Bill, 2024.

NASSCOM stated that restrictions could force companies to relocate as local skilled talent becomes scarce.

“We understand your disappointment. We welcome you to expand or relocate your businesses to our IT, IT services, AI, and data centre cluster at Vizag,” posted Lokesh, who is the son of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

“We will offer you best-in-class facilities, uninterrupted power, infrastructure, and the most suitable skilled talent for your IT enterprise with no restrictions from the government. Andhra Pradesh is ready to welcome you. Please get in touch,” he added.

