Amid rumours of 'infighting and switchover' buzz in Congress in Haryana, Kumari Selja clears the air

New Delhi, Sep 23 Congress General Secretary and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja on Monday refuted all the speculations about not campaigning for the party in poll-bound Haryana as she was sulking over not being considered for the Chief Minister's post and said that she will be soon seen in the state.

Selja's clarification came following her conspicuous absence from critical party events, including the manifesto launch by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Adding to the controversy, Union Minister and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had invited her to join the BJP.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Selja, a prominent Dalit face of the party, spoke on a range of issues from why she is not campaigning for the Haryana elections to rift buzz.

IANS: Why are you not seen campaigning for the Haryana polls?

Selja: I will soon be seen in election campaigning.

IANS: This question was raised as you were seen meeting with your supporters in Delhi, but you are not campaigning for the Haryana polls.

Selja: No, it is not like that. The party workers have asked me to come when everything will be properly arranged for the election campaigns.

IANS: You wanted to contest the Assembly elections. Do you think that if you have contested for the polls, then it will have more impact?

Selja: The party can better think about it. I have the desire to contest elections and have told it a few months ago. But, the Lok Sabha came and we won that. Then, I wanted to contest the Assembly polls but, it was the decision of the high command.

IANS: There were reports stating that you were sulking over being sidelined by veteran leader and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda. What do you want to say about this?

Selja: It is not like that, I was not sulking about it. But, there were some issues and the High Command knows about it.

IANS: You met Congres party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday. Has the party accepted all your demands?

Selja: There are some conversions which need not be revealed and should be kept inside the party.

IANS: You wanted a Dalit CM in Haryana. Do you think if Congress wins the polls, you will be the CM post's contender?

Selja: The high command will decide better who will be more suitable for the CM's post.

