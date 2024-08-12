Amit Malviya questions credentials of new RG Kar Medical College principal

Kolkata, Aug 12 The BJP has questioned the appointment of Suhrita Paul in place of Sandip Ghosh as the principal of the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, three days after the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor on the hospital premises that has triggered widespread protests across the state.

The West Bengal government on Monday named Paul, the officer-on special duty (OSD) in the Health Department, as the replacement for Ghosh, hours after the latter announced his decision to resign from the post.

BJP’s IT cell chief and the party’s central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, has now questioned the credentials of Paul.

“Mamata Banerjee has replaced Sandip Ghosh, the controversial principal of R.G. Kar MCH, and replaced him with Suhrita Paul, currently the OSD at Swasthya Bhawan. This is another attempt to plant a TMC apologist with a checkered past to the sensitive position, with the sole objective of influencing the probe and eliminating all evidences,” Malviya said in a post on X.

Malviya also pointed out that the Joint Platform of Doctors for West Bengal had in September 2013 written to the then Health Secretary, seeking that Paul be debarred from holding any administrative post given her “ugly past”.

Malviya also pointed out that earlier, the West Bengal Governor had removed Paul as the Vice Chancellor of the West Bengal University of Health Sciences, “following several charges of corruption and nepotism".

“Mamata Banerjee has installed another pliant and compromised a TMC lackey, steeped in corruption, to quash the wholly justified students' movement arising out of the RG Kar incident. She wants to erase any hope of justice for the victim and her family. She is evil,” Malviya’s statement read.

