Amit Shah Announces Plan for Naxal-Free Nation Within Three Years

Shah, while addressing the Sashastra Seema Bal’s 60th Raising Day at Salonibari near here, also said among all the central armed police forces, SSB plays “a unique role in minutely integrating culture, history, topography and language” and bringing people in border areas closer to the rest of the country.

Amit Shah declared, "In the upcoming three years, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation will be completely liberated from the Naxal issue." Additionally, the home minister marked the occasion by unveiling a postage stamp.