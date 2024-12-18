Amit Shah Hits Back at Congress Over Dr BR Ambedkar Comment Row, Calls Party Anti-Constitution (Watch Video)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday strongly countered the Congress party amid the ongoing controversy over his remarks about Dr BR Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha. Shah accused the Congress of “misinterpreting facts" and labelled the party as “anti-reservation, anti-Ambedkar, and anti-Constitution."

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "......Since yesterday, Congress has been presenting the facts in a distorted way and I condemn it... Congress is anti-BR Ambedkar, it is against reservation and the Constitution. Congress also insulted Veer Savarkar. By… pic.twitter.com/V2QYjPz11V — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024

Shah’s comments came after opposition members created a significant uproar in Parliament. They demanded an apology, claiming Shah’s remarks were an insult to Dr BR Ambedkar. The Congress also called for Shah’s resignation.

What Did Amit Shah Say?

The controversy began during a debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha. Amit Shah made a statement saying, “Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai – Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata.” Shah’s comment was interpreted as dismissive of the repeated emphasis on Dr BR Ambedkar’s name.