Amit Shah inaugurates Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, 'advises' Opposition leaders to follow her fighting spirit

New Delhi, Jan 4 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the working women hostel – Sushma Swaraj Bhawan and Veterinary Center (Modern Animal Care facility) in the capital and also recalled her ‘fighting spirit’ as an Opposition leader.

The Minister of Co-operation said that those staying in the working women hostel will proudly associate themselves with late Sushma Swaraj as she remains an inspiration for women of the entire country, across many generations.

Addressing the public after inauguration, the Home Minister remembered late BJP veteran’s contributions not just as high-profile minister in BJP-led NDA government but also leaving behind her imprint as a ‘fighting’ Opposition leader. He advised the Opposition leaders to follow and imitate the benchmark set by Sushma Swaraj.

Taking potshots at the Opposition over its ‘weak and disoriented’ posturing on matters of public issues, he said that they should rather take a lesson from her fighting spirit and imitate the same to succeed in their endeavours.

“This country will remember Sushma ji as not only as India’s Foreign Minister or Health Minister but also as the fighting Opposition leader,” he said.

The Home Minister further stated that it was Sushma Swaraj, who then as the Opposition leader, shredded the UPA government on the floor of Parliament, over web of corruption and exposed the Rs 12 crore scam going under its watch.

“Whenever there will be discussion on the importance of Leader of Opposition and would need an example, Sushma ji will definitely be remembered and will serve as the ideal,” he added.

The Home Minister’s swipe at the Opposition party comes at a time when the freebies and poll sops have increasingly occupied the political space in the run-up to elections. BJP accuses the Opposition of defrauding and misleading the electorate with ‘freebie rhetoric’ while the latter blames the Centre for dipping public discourse.

Amit Shah also took the opportunity to take jab at Arvind Kejriwal and AAP government.

“Those who used to say that they will neither take a government house nor a car, have built a Sheesh Mahal with hard-earned money of Rs 45 crore of Delhiites,” he said.

