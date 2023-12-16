Amit Shah praises Modi's leadership & Gujarat's riot-free record

Sanand (Gujarat), Dec 16 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday spoke at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Sanand, Gujarat, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the state's remarkable record of no communal riots since 2002.

Shah also noted that under Modi's leadership, India's economy has seen significant improvement and industrial development has been at its highest during his term as the Prime Minister.

He also encouraged the youth to work towards fulfilling the dreams of freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh, Khudiram Bose and Rani Lakshmibai, who fought for India's independence.

During his speech, the Union Home Minister praised Modi for his role in quelling riots in Gujarat in 2002 as the Chief Minister. He said that the lesson taught by the Prime Minister at that time has deterred people from attempting to incite riots in the state since the last 21 years.

"In 2002, there were riots, and thereafter Modi saheb taught a lesson to not repeat the act. Have there been riots thereafter? The rioters were taught such a lesson in 2002 that to date no one dares to cause riots in Gujarat," Shah said at the event held at the Sanand gram panchayat.

He also praised Modi for various accomplishments, including the abrogation of Article 370, the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon and the improved security in the country.

Shah concluded the day with the Sixth Advancements in Endourology conference at 6 p.m held at the Forum Convention Centre in Ahmedabad, which focused on medical advancements in endourology, highlighting the importance of innovation in healthcare.

