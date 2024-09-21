Amit Shah Promises Free Gas Cylinders for Eid and Muharram During Jammu and Kashmir Election Rally (Watch Video)

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah promised to give two free gas cylinders on the occasion of Eid and Muharram when the BJP comes into power in the Union Territory. Shah reached Jammu on Saturday, September 21. During this, while addressing a rally, he made a big announcement.

Addressing a public meeting in Mendhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Abdullah, Mufti and Nehru-Gandhi family have spread terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir since the 90s. On the other hand, the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ended terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir. Laptops have been given to the youth here instead of stones."

#WATCH | Addressing a public meeting in Thanamandi, Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Thanamandi, Jammu and Kashmir region has not developed as much as it should have because Congress, National Conference and PDP kept the entire Jammu and Kashmir deprived of… pic.twitter.com/Y8Bn7OXX7J — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2024

Shah said, "This election is going to end the rule of three families in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah family, Mufti family and Nehru-Gandhi family, these three families had stopped democracy here. If Modi ji's government had not come in 2014, then panchayat, block and district elections would not have taken place."

"Congress and National Conference ruled here for 35 years, terrorism increased, 40 thousand people were killed, Jammu and Kashmir remained closed for three thousand days, it remained immersed in darkness for eight years...You (Congress and National Conference) are responsible for this," he added.

2 Gas Cylinders Will Be Given Free on the Occasion of Eid & Muharram: Amit Shah

Shah further said that after PM Modi came to power, OBCs, backward classes, Gujjar Bakarwals, and Paharis got reservations. When I introduced the bill, Farooq Abdullah's party protested and started instigating the Gujjar brothers here. When I came to Rajouri, I had promised that we would not reduce the reservation of the Gujjar brothers and would also give reservations to Paharis, and we kept that promise.

Shah said that the Congress and National Conference say that they will end reservation, whereas the BJP is saying that they will give reservations to Gujjar, Bakarwal and Pahari people, even in promotions.