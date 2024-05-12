Amit Shah Responds to Arvind Kejriwal's Claim About PM Modi Making Way for Him, Says....

Arvind Kejriwal made a statement that Pm Narendra Modi is making way for Home Minister of India Amit Shah. He is setting ground for Mr. Shah to take over as a future PMO India. In response to his statement, Amita Shah has on Saturday told reporters that, Delhi Chief Minister is hugely mistaken that PM Modi will step aside when he hits 75.

"I want to say this to Arvind Kejriwal and company and INDIA bloc that nothing as such (75-year-old limit rule) is mentioned in the BJP's constitution. PM Modi is only going to complete this tenure and PM Modi will continue to lead the country in future. There is no confusion in the BJP, Arvind Kejriwal has been given interim bail to hold election campaigns. He prayed in front of the Supreme Court that his arrest was wrong, but the Supreme Court did not agree to it. The interim bail has only been given till June 1 and on June 2, he has to surrender in front of the agencies," Mr Shah said.

Also Read: - Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Holds First Roadshow in Mehrauli a Day After Being Released from Tihar Jail (Watch Video)

#WATCH | On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's 'Amit Shah will be the PM, if BJP wins' remark, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says "I want to say this to Arvind Kejriwal and company and INDI alliance that nothing as such is mentioned in BJP's constitution. PM Modi is only going to… https://t.co/eJgCHox2Q7pic.twitter.com/bKJQ4OtMhe — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2024

Amit Shah Said that "If Arvind Kejriwal considers this as a clean chit, then his understanding of the law is weak." In an interim bail arrangement, Mr. Kejriwal is barred from accessing his office, endorsing official papers, or entering the Delhi secretariat. He is mandated to obtain approval from the Lieutenant Governor for any pressing documents necessitating his signature. The Supreme Court cited the ongoing Lok Sabha elections as the reason for granting interim bail, as it is presently unfeasible for the court to finalize discussions or issue a ruling on his plea challenging his apprehension by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).Open in app