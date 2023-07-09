Amit Shah speaks to CM of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh; take updates on heavy rains

New Delhi [India], July 9 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Chief Ministers of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh and took updates about losses due to heavy rains.

Home Minister assured all possible help to both the states.

Earlier today, Amit Shah spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Delhi LG VK Saxena and took updates.

The downpour slowed down the traffic movement after waterlogging in several parts of the city.

Pictures and videos of commuters wading through knee-deep water flooded social media platforms, raising concerns about the efficiency of the city's drainage infrastructure.

All schools and colleges would remain closed in view of heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday, announced the state government on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a red alert for Himachal Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the state today. "Heavy rainfall (over 204.4 mm) expected on 9th July, beware of flash floods and landslides. Stay safe," tweeted IMD.

IMD also issued alerts for flash floods, landslides in the state.

At the same time, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rain in the district for the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has instructed officials to reach out to people in the low-lying areas after rains lashed the border state for the last two days.

"It has been raining continuously for the last two days in Punjab, due to which people are facing difficulties in the low-lying areas and especially in the areas near the rivers. I have issued instructions to all my Ministers, MLAs and DCs and SSPs of all districts to reach out to people," CM Bhagwant Mann said in a roughly hindi translated tweet on Sunday.

"Orange alert has been issued in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. Monsoon is fully active in India. Monsoon has arrived in Punjab and Haryana before time. It usually arrives here by July 5. Now a Western Disturbance has become active. It will rain in both states today and tomorrow. Orange and Yellow alerts have been issued at most places," said Ajay Kumar Singh, Meteorological Department, Chandigarh.

