Amit Shah speaks to Delhi LG after Yamuna crosses danger

New Delhi, July 23 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena after the Yamuna river water level has once again crossed the danger mark.

"Had a discussion with LG of Delhi, VK Saxena Ji about the water level in the Yamuna river, " the Home Minister tweeted.

On Sunday morning, the water level was recorded at 205.90 meters, which is around 57 centimeters above the danger mark of 205.90 meters.

Shah also informed that he spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and inquired about the situation caused due to heavy downpour in various parts of the state.

"Spoke to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Ji, about the flood-like situation occurring in various parts of the state due to the recent heavy rainfall," the Home Minister said.

Ample numbers of SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams are available to help the people in need, he added.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has warned of continued heavy rainfall in several districts including Kutch and Porbandar in Gujarat.

