Amit Shah takes a dig at AAP and Congress after landslide victory in Gujarat

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the people of Gujarat have given an unprecedented mandate to the party by rejecting those who do politics of hollow promises, freebies and appeasement. Continuing further he said, I salute people of Gujarat on this historic victory, it shows their unwavering faith in PM Modi's development model.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday is headed for a record victory in Gujarat as trends available after five rounds of voting showed the party was leading in 155 of the state's 182 assembly seats that went to polls earlier this month. The Congress party was seen finishing a distant second, with leads in 18 seats, while the Aam Aadmi party was leading in 6 seats. Others, including independent candidate, were ahead in 3 seats, the Election Commission said as counting of votes crossed the half-way mark in most constituencies.