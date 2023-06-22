Amit Shah to convene all-party meeting on June 24 to discuss situation in Manipur

New Delhi [India], June 22 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah will convene an all-party meeting on June 24 in the national capital to discuss the situation in Manipur, Home Ministry Spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The meeting is scheduled at 3 pm in New Delhi to discuss the situation in Manipur.

The announcement came hours after, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi said that the unprecedented violence that has devastated the lives of people in Manipur has "left a deep wound in the conscience of our nation" while appealing for peace and harmony in the state.

As Manipur is still witnessing incidents like arson, the state government has extended the ban on the internet by five more days till June 25 with immediate effect in an effort to prevent further disturbance to peace.

The data services have also been banned in view of the persisting unrest in the state.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

"Further suspension of mobile data services/internet/data services including broadband services and internet/data services through VASTs of Bharatnet Phase-ll is further suspended in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur, except for those who have already been specifically exempted by the government and may be exempted subsequently and Internet Lease Line (ILL) on a case to basis as permitted by the competent authority," an order issued by Maniour government said on Tuesday, adding it is issued to prevent any disturbances of the peace and public order in the jurisdiction of the state.

