Amit Shah to embark on 2-day West Bengal visit from tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to attend some public programs during his two-day visit to West Bengal beginning from Thursday, officials said.

From flagging off a floating boat ambulance to laying of Maitri Museum, the Home Minister is scheduled to attend six public events during his visit to the West Bengal.

Shah will flag off of floating boat ambulance at 10 am on Thursday at Floating Border Outpost (BoP) Sutluj in West Bengal.

He will later lay the foundation stone of the Maitri Museum and attend Prahari Sammelan at around 11:45 am at BOP Haridaspur in the state.

The Home Minister's day-long engagement will culminate on Thursday with a public meeting he will attend at 6:15 pm at Railway institute sports ground in West Bengal's Siliguri.

On Friday, the Home Minister will visit Teen Bigha and interact with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at BoP Jhikabari at around 9.30 am in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district.

The Home Minister will later hold a meeting with the MPs, MLAs and state office-bearers of the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party at 2 pm on Friday at Hotel Westin in Kolkata.

The Home Minister's two-day visit to the State will culminate at a cultural event organised by the Ministry of Culture to celebrate the Inscription of Durga Puja on the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage, at around 6 pm at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor