Amit Shah to hold roadshow in Bengaluru today

Bengaluru, April 23 Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Bengaluru on Tuesday to take part in a roadshow, the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said.

Home Minister Shah will arrive at the HAL airport by a special flight on Tuesday evening.

The former BJP National President will then reach the Bengaluru South Parliamentary constituency by road.

The roadshow is expected to begin at 7.50 p.m.

It will commence from the Swami Vivekananda Circle and end at St. Francis School in Bengaluru.

Home Minister Shah will then return to the HAL airport and leave for Kerala.

Sources said the Union Minister will also address the gathering towards the end of the roadshow.

BJYM National President Tejasvi Surya is the BJP candidate from the Bengaluru South Lok Sabha seat. He is the sitting MP from the constituency.

Home Minister Shah's roadshow is likely to be attended by thousands of party workers and people from all across the city.

