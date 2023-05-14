Amit Shah to inaugurate training programme on Legislative Drafting tomorrow

New Delhi [India], May 14 ( ): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a Training Programme on Legislative Drafting here in the national capital on Monday, said Union Home Ministry.

The programme, being orgzed by the Institute of Constitutional and Parliamentary Studies (ICPS) in collaboration with the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), is aimed at creating an understanding of the principles and practices of legislative drafting among officers of Parliament, State Legislatures and various ministries, statutory bodies and other government departments.

Legislative drafting has a major impact on the interpretation of the policies and the regulations implemented for the welfare of society and the state.

Since legislative draftsmen are responsible for producing legislation which promotes democratic governance and gives effect to the rule of law, it is necessary that they are imparted training from time to time to sharpen their skills. The training programme will help them in their capacity building, said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

