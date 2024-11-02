Amit Shah To Release BJP Manifesto for Jharkhand Assembly Polls Tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the BJP's manifesto and address three rallies in poll-bound Jharkhand on Sunday, November 3. Shah arrived in Jharkhand's capital, Ranchi, on Saturday night.

"Union home minister Amit Shah will release the 'Sankalp Patra' for Jharkhand assembly elections in Ranchi on Sunday. He will also address three rallies at Ghatshila, Barkatha and Simaria assembly constituencies during the day," the BJP said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jharkhand on November 4 and address two rallies. Modi's visit will be followed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who is scheduled to hold a public meeting in Jamshedpur on November 5.

Shah is likely to release 25 key points of the saffron party's manifesto to underline 25 years of Jharkhand's formation and a 150-point document, marking the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda, BJP leaders said. Jharkhand was created on November 15, 2000, which also happens to be the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.

Earlier on October 5, the BJP had released five key points of its manifesto for the assembly polls, promising financial assistance of Rs 2,100 to women every month, five lakh jobs to youths and housing for all if voted to power.