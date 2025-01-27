Amit Shah to visit Maha Kumbh today, take holy dip in Triveni Sangam

Prayagraj, Jan 27 Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to attend the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Monday, where he will take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will accompany the Home Minister during this significant event.

HM Shah will perform the ritual bath on the 15th day of the Maha Kumbh. A Dharma Sansad will also be organised in the fair area to unite Sanatanis across the country.

As per the schedule, Amit Shah will arrive at Bamrauli Airport at 11:25 a.m. He will then proceed to the DPS helipad by helicopter at 11:50 a.m. and reach Arail Ghat at 12 pm. From there, he will board a boat to the VIP Jetty, arriving at 12:15 p.m.

Speaking during his recent visit to Gujarat, Shah highlighted the cultural significance of Maha Kumbh, urging everyone to attend this event, which occurs once every 144 years.

"Kumbh gives the message of harmony and unity. It does not ask which religion, sect, or caste you belong to. Food is available without discrimination. No event in the world conveys a stronger message of unity than Maha Kumbh," he had said.

Shah also encouraged the youth of Gujarat to experience the Maha Kumbh, sharing that he has visited Kumbh nine times in his life and has also witnessed the Ardh Kumbh.

Simultaneously, the Virat Sanatan Dharma Sansad will take place at the Shanti Seva Camp in Sector 17, led by spiritual guru Devkinandan Thakur. The assembly will feature participation from Shankaracharyas, heads of 13 Akharas, and sadhus and saints from across the nation. The Dharma Sansad aims to foster unity among followers of Sanatan Dharma.

The Maha Kumbh, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, commenced on January 13 with the 'Pavitra Snan' and celebrated its second day on Makar Sankranti, coinciding with the 'Amrit Snan.' The festival will conclude on February 26, Maha Shivratri. Upcoming sacred bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Magh Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivratri).

Despite the harsh winter, thousands of devotees have been thronging the Triveni Sangam to partake in this sacred tradition. The administration has carefully planned the event to uphold the customs of Sanatan Dharma while ensuring discipline and adherence to schedules.

As of now, over 10 crore devotees have taken the holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, marking an unprecedented turnout at the Maha Kumbh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor