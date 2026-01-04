Amit Shah will counter engineered poll narratives: TN BJP leader

Chennai, Jan 4 Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad on Sunday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah would dismantle what he termed “engineered opinion polls and biased political narratives” and lead the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to power in the 2026 Assembly elections in the state.

In a statement, Prasad dismissed recent opinion polls that predict a return of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to power, with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin continuing in office.

He referred specifically to a Chief Ministerial preference survey attributed to a particular Alumni Association, which projected actor Vijay ahead of AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Prasad alleged that such surveys were part of a deliberate attempt to manipulate public perception and influence vote banks.

He also criticised the categorisation of respondents on religious lines, calling it divisive and unethical, and said such practices undermined social harmony and democratic values.

According to Prasad, the NDA -- comprising the AIADMK and the Bharatiya Janata Party -- would present a strong and credible alternative to the DMK in the 2026 Assembly elections.

He accused the ruling party of corruption, misgovernance and minority appeasement, and said rising prices, crime and the drug menace had become serious concerns under the present government.

Prasad further claimed that the DMK and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) were competing to consolidate minority votes, and asserted that such politics would be rejected by the people.

“Tamil Nadu will not accept divisive politics that undermine cultural traditions and social unity,” he said.

Referring to electoral history, Prasad recalled the 1991 Assembly elections, when the DMK was reduced to just two seats against the AIADMK led by J. Jayalalithaa, and said the BJP believed a similar setback awaited the ruling party in 2026.

Amit Shah, who will address party workers in Pudukkottai on Sunday evening, is scheduled to attend a Pongal programme in Tiruchi and visit the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple. Prasad said the NDA was confident of expanding its alliance base in the coming months and forming the next government in the state after the 2026 Assembly elections.

