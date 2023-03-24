Amritpal Singh suspected to have left for Delhi: Police sources

New Delhi [India], March 24 : Amritpal Singh, head of the pro-Khalist outfit Waris Punjab De is suspected to have left for Delhi, said police sources.

The Punjab Police expressed doubts about Amritpal entering the Delhi border using any vehicle other than a bus. Following the input, Delhi Police went on alert mode and are trying to track Amritpal's movements.

An alert has also been issued in Dehradun, Haridwar, and Udhamsinghnagar districts of the Uttarakhand as a precaution in view of the possibility Amritpal Singh entering the state.

U'khand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar has said. "An alert has been issued in Dehradun, Haridwar, and Udhamsinghnagar districts of the state as a precaution in view of the possibility of pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh entering the state," the DGP told .

He said that the police are conducting intensive checking on the borders of all three districts and in other areas. Significantly, all three districts of the State have been affected by terrorism in the 90s, he added.

On Thursday, Punjab's Inspector General of Police (IGP), Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill said that a total of 207 persons have been arrested for disturbing peace and harmony in the state.

"Police teams are doing a thorough screening of all the arrested persons and soon they will be released from police custody," he said.

Reports of central intelligence agencies revealed that Amritpal Singh kept his wife in captivity, beat her up, and was associated with several other women. He was living a lavish lifestyle in Dubai without following Sikh tenets and was not an Amritdhari Sikh, the reports added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor