Amritpal Singh’s ‘close aide and financer’ Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested

Daljeet Singh Kalsi, alias Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi, an alleged advisor and financier of a pro-Khalistani outfit, Waris Punjab De, led by Amritpal Singh, has been arrested on Sunday, March 19, as searches continue to apprehend Amritpal.This comes after the Punjab Police on Saturday launched a massive crackdown against the ‘Waris De Punjab’ chief. Earlier today, police personnel were deployed outside Amritpal Singh’s residence in Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar, and security was enhanced across the state as the Khalistani sympathiser outfit chief is currently on the run, as per the police.

Earlier on Saturday late evening, Jalandhar Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal confirmed that the radical leader had been declared a "fugitive".In an exclusive interview with ANI, the Jalandhar Commissioner said, "Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh has been declared a fugitive. His two cars were seized and gunmen nabbed. “We also checked if the firearms of his security escorts had been procured legally. A case has been registered. Punjab Police have launched a manhunt for Amritpal Singh and we are hopeful that he will be arrested soon. A total of 78 people have been arrested so far and further searches and raids are underway,” he said.

Singh's father, however, claimed that Punjab Police conducted searches at his residence in Amritsar but did not find "anything illegal".Tarsem Singh, Amritpal's father, on late Saturday night said the police should have arrested him before he left the house."We don't have any information about his whereabouts. They carried out a search at our residence for 3-4 hours but did not find anything illegal. Police should have arrested him before he left home," said Tarsem Singh in an exclusive interview with ANI on Saturday.Sharing more details, the official spokesperson of Punjab Police said, "On Saturday afternoon, several activists of WPD were intercepted by the police at the Shahkot-Malsian Road in Jalandhar district and seven persons were arrested on the spot. Several others including Amritpal Singh are on the run and a massive manhunt has been launched to nab them.”“During the statewide operation, nine weapons, including one .315 bore rifle, seven rifles of 12 bore, one revolver and 373 live cartridges of different calibres have been recovered so far,” said an officer.