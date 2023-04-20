Amritpal Singh’s wife detained at Amritsar airport, while trying to flee abroad

Fugitive Amritpal Singh's wife, Kirandeep Kaur, has been stopped at the Amritsar airport and is being questioned, sources in the Punjab police said. She was at the airport to board a flight to London.Police launched a major crackdown last month against Amritpal Singh and the members of his "Waris Punjab De" outfit.

He escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18 by switching vehicles and changing appearances. According to Punjab Police sources, Kirandeep is a citizen of the United Kingdom and is a UK passport holder. She has no case filed against her in Punjab or in the country. Kirandeep Kaur has been detained as a precautionary measure under the same legal process under which the family and acquaintances of absconding accused are questioned.In March, she was questioned at Jallupur Kheda village in connection with alleged foreign funding for the activities of Amritpal Singh.