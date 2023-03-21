Amritpal visited Jalandhar gurdwara to change clothes; car used for escape recovered

Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, wanted by the Punjab Police, had hid in a gurdwara. He then changed into western attire from long kurta before fleeing, said Punjab Police spokesperson IG Sukhchain Singh Gill in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Giving details, Gill said Amritpal hid in a gurdwara in Mangal Ambian village.

He then swapped his traditional religious clothes for shirt and trousers and also switched his turban before making his getaway on a bike. During the press conference, Gill also released Amritpal’s photos in different attire and form. Earlier, Amritpal was caught in CCTV footage at a toll plaza sitting in the front seat of a SUV. The CCTV footage was from a toll booth in Jalandhar showing him sitting in the front seat in a Brezza.Thousands of policemen and security personnel have been looking for the Khalistani leader for the past four days.