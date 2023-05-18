Amritpal's parents meet him at Dibrugarh jail

Guwahati, May 18 The parents of self-styled Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh met him at the Dibrugarh central jail on Thursday, a prison official said.

The Waris Punjab De (WPD) chief has been lodged in the Dibrugarh jail since April 23 after he was taken into custody from Rhode village in Punjab's Moga district.



The parents of Amritpal - Tarsen Singh and Balwinder Kaur - landed at the Dibrugarh airport earlier on Thursday from where they went straight to the jail where they met their son after obtaining necessary permission from the jail authorities.

On May 4, Amritpal's wife Kiranpal Kaur had met him at the Dibrugarh jail. She was accompanied by the family members of Amritpal's aide Daljit Singh Kalsi, who is also lodged in the same prison.

