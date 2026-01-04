Amritsar: AAP Sarpanch Gunned Down at Wedding Function, Accused Identified by Police

A disturbing incident in Punjab’s Amritsar has reignited debate over the state’s law-and-order situation. An Aam Aadmi Party sarpanch was shot during a wedding ceremony, creating panic among guests and shockwaves across political circles. The victim, Jarnail Singh, sustained a bullet injury to the head and was rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition. Despite emergency medical efforts, doctors were unable to save him, and he was declared dead during treatment. The killing has intensified concerns about the security of public representatives and prompted authorities to treat the case as a pre-planned, targeted attack. Two outsiders opened fire, killing him on the spot. Police have identified the accused and said arrests will be made soon, said Amritsar Police.

The shooting occurred at a marriage palace in Amritsar where Jarnail Singh had arrived to attend a wedding function. As celebrations were underway, armed attackers reportedly stormed into the venue and fired shots, striking Singh in the head. He collapsed instantly, leading to chaos as guests ran for cover in fear. Family members and others present rushed him to hospital, but his condition deteriorated rapidly. The sudden violence at a public event left attendees traumatised and raised serious questions about how assailants managed to carry out such an attack in a crowded setting.

Police teams quickly reached the marriage palace, secured the area, and began collecting evidence. Investigators are recording statements from witnesses and scrutinising CCTV footage from nearby locations to identify the shooters. Police sources revealed that Singh, a resident of Valtoha village in Tarn Taran district, had survived multiple attacks in the past, suggesting a pattern of repeated threats. While the exact motive remains unclear, officials are examining political rivalry, old disputes, and personal enmity. Security has been tightened locally as efforts continue to trace and arrest those responsible.