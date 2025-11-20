Amritsar Encounter: Gangster Harjinder Aka ‘Harry’ With Suspected ISI Links Gunned Down by Police

Amritsar Police announced during a press conference that gangster Harjinder Singh, also known as Harry, who had recently been released on bail, was killed in an encounter. Officers stated that two pistols were recovered from him and preliminary investigations revealed strong links with overseas gangsters and Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI. Police officials said Harry was wanted in around five major criminal cases registered in Amritsar and Pathankot, including murder, possession of illegal weapons and offences under the NDPS Act. Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar added that Harry was injured during the encounter and was declared dead at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital.

According to the police, two pistols were seized from the encounter site, while Harry’s associate Sunny, a resident of Attari who was riding pillion on the motorcycle, managed to escape. Police teams have launched extensive search operations to trace him. The commissioner further revealed that Harjinder had deep connections with foreign-based gangsters and Pakistan’s ISI, which allegedly supplied weapons and narcotics using drones. Investigations showed that Harry operated his network through virtual numbers, fake social media profiles and advanced communication tools to avoid surveillance and continue anti-national activities across the border.

Police Commissioner Bhullar said criminals were increasingly misusing technology, creating new challenges for law enforcement agencies. He noted that while it was too early to disclose complete details, more links were emerging and a comprehensive picture was expected soon. Investigators found that gangsters like Harjinder Singh quickly reconnected with gang members and international contacts soon after securing bail. Police have reopened his old call records, location details and criminal files, uncovering fresh clues. His involvement is also being probed in several recent incidents in Amritsar, and officials believe the recovered weapons may have been delivered from Pakistan through drones. Search operations for fugitive Sunny have been intensified.