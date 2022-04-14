Amritsar: Golden Temple dazzles on Baisakhi

The sky over the Golden Temple sparkled with fireworks on the occasion of Baisakhi on Thursday.

Devotees offered prayers throughout the day and were seen queuing up at the temple.

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended their greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Baisakhi, Bihu, Puthandu and Odia New Year.

"Greetings to all the countrymen on Baisakhi, Vishu, Rongali Bihu, Nab Barsha, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu Pirappu. Celebrated in different ways in different regions of the country, these festivals show our diversity and plurality. I wish that this festival brings happiness to everyone's life", the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted quoting President tweeted.

"Baisakhi Greetings to everyone. I pray this festival furthers the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. May everyone be blessed with success and prosperity," tweeted PM.

Baishakhi is one of the important festivals celebrated in North India. This day marks the arrival of the harvest season.

( With inputs from ANI )

