AMU celebrates International Day of Yoga with enthusiasm

Aligarh, June 21 The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) marked the 10th International Day of Yoga with a grand celebration.

Vice Chancellor Professor Naima Khatoon joined students, faculty members, non-teaching staff and other Yoga enthusiasts on the lawns of the Department of Physical Education to perform various Asanas. The 45-minute Yoga session, which began at 7 a.m., was led by a three-member team from the Department of Physical Education under the supervision of Professor Syed Tariq Murtaza, the department's chairman.

AMU's event was part of a nationwide celebration, synchronised with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Yoga session, following the guidelines of the Ministry of Ayush.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Naima Khatoon inaugurated the Akhanda Yoga Kaaryashaala 3.0 and honoured the regular attendees. She announced that the third episode of this ongoing Yoga programme will conclude on the 11th International Day of Yoga next year.

Prof Khatoon highlighted this year's theme, emphasising Yoga's importance in promoting individual health and social harmony. She encouraged everyone to incorporate Yoga into their daily routines for overall well-being and spiritual fulfilment.

"Aligarh Muslim University has been celebrating International Yoga Day since its inception on a grand scale. Every member of society should practise Yoga for a healthy body and mind. Yoga is essential for physical, mental, and emotional health," Prof Khatoon stated. She congratulated Prof Syed Tariq Murtaza and his team for conducting the Akhanda Yoga Kaaryashaala at AMU for 732 consecutive days, raising awareness about Yoga's benefits. The Kaaryashaala commenced on June 21, 2022.

Prof Murtaza welcomed the attendees, explaining that Yoga is not only for physical health but also has social relevance and is a holistic life system. He urged everyone to adopt yogic principles and register for the seven-day online workshop on Yoga, scheduled for July 10-16, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This workshop aims to discuss the foundational principles and origins of Yoga.

Prof Murtaza also highlighted the department's achievements, noting that they have conducted 18 workshops both within and outside Aligarh.

The 45-minute common Yoga protocol was conducted by expert demonstrators, Dharmendra Thakur, Vishakha Bhardwaj and Ausaf Ahmad, who guided participants through various Asanas and Yoga poses.

The event saw the presence of several AMU officials, including Prof Syed Wasim Ali, Proctor, Prof Brij Bhushan Singh, Prof Zamirullah Khan and Dr Naushad Waheed Ansari. Members of civil society, Patanjali Mahila Samiti, and others also participated in the celebrations.

